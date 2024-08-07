After a couple of blue-hued timepieces, let’s look at other styles that might become your next wrist accessory. After a slew of watches crafted from precious metals, ceramics, composites, and other exotic materials, we want to share the elegance of another alloy. This is the Broadsword Recon Bronze from Bremont — a special release with only 100 examples.

Although most of us often consider models with a myriad of complications as more desirable, others prefer a simpler aesthetic. It just so happens that this British watchmaker’s design team knows exactly how to craft something minimalist yet magnificent. This edition revisits a 2023 reference but amps up its presentation.

A huge part of the Broadsword Recon Bronze’s allure deals with how no two watches will ever be the same. By now, many of you are already aware of the patina that eventually develops. Once the oxidation process is over, each 40 mm x 47 mm x 12.5 mm case will flaunt distinct patterns. Meanwhile, the 316L stainless steel case back should remain untarnished

Elsewhere, a matte black sandwich dial creates a striking contrast against the brown metallic tone of its housing. Bremont coats the bottom layer with vintage Super-LumiNova, which shines through the Arabic numeral cutouts of the surface layer in low-light conditions. The lume is also visible on the spines of the matte black sword hands.

A matte black minute track lines the outer flange, while a running seconds sub-dial sits above 6 o’clock. The Broadsword Recon Bronze then features a date aperture at 3 o’clock. Ticking within is a custom Calibre 11 1/2’’’ BE-95-2AV movement with a 38-hour power reserve. A black sailcloth strap with a bronze pin buckle is the standard inclusion.

Images courtesy of Bremont