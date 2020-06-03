In the smartwatch market, the Apple Watch is currently the king thanks to its formula of packing innovative features with a stylish form factor. Samsung appears to come second as its own series of wearable boast handy functionalities. While Fitbit and other brands are likewise popular many consider these as fitness trackers instead. Google’s Wear OS, on the other hand, can never seem to catch a break. However, Hublot thinks it’s good enough for the Big Bang E.

Apple has its WatchOS, Samsung with Tizen, and the rest use their own proprietary operating systems. The Big Bang E appears to rely not only on brand recognition but on Google’s flexible software as well. Many might remember Hublot’s first attempt at a luxury-tier smartwatch a few years back. The $5,100 Big Bang Referee was a titanium-clad tribute to the 2018 World Cup Russia.

Now, it’s ready to dive right in all over again with an equally stylish wearable for 2020. This time Hublot is offering two versions of the Big Bang E. For $5,200, it comes in a stunning titanium case. Meanwhile, a few hundred more at $5,800 bags you a ceramic variant. The watchmaker adds its own flavor of watch faces as well as extra functions such as a lunar calendar.

Both trims of the Hublot Big Bang E sport a 42-mm OLED touchscreen with a sapphire crystal. Inside, the smartwatch is running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset with 1 GB of RAM and an 8 GB internal storage. Finally, its 300 mAh battery appears enough to last a full day of regular use.

Images courtesy of Hublot