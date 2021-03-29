So far, Hublot has been churning out jaw-dropping timepieces for 2021. We’ve seen multiple stunning version of the Big Bang MP-11 Power Reserve. There is the visually vibrant Big Bang Unico Full Baguette King Gold Rainbow. How about the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black for cool collaboration? It seems the watchmaker is adding another exclusive joint effort – the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey.

It should already be obvious in the name that the American artist provides his input for the aesthetic elements of this luxury wristwatch model. Followers of the prestigious brand recognize this as the second partnership between the two. The first was the Big Bang Meca-10 Shepard Fairey which also received its signature look from the founder of the OBEY clothing line.

“Hublot is staying true to its motto “Be the first, be unique, be different” by deepening its commitment to its “Hublot Loves Art” programme. After unveiling new collaborations with artists Takashi Murakami and Richard Orlinski, Hublot is today presenting its third watchmaking work of art of the year, the Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey.”

It features a 45 mm black brushed titanium case with intricate engravings supplied by the artist. Likewise, the black brushed titanium bezel flaunts bespoke carvings. The theme continues within as the sapphire skeleton dial showcases an elaborate mandala print.

The Classic Fusion Chronograph Shepard Fairey then sports the iconic OBEY star emblem in the middle. Sapphire crystals with anti-reflective treatments are on the top and rear. Running the show is the in-house HUB1155 self-winding skeleton chronograph movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Finally, Hublot completes it with a black silicone rubber strap with a black stainless steel deployant buckle clasp.

Images courtesy of Hublot