About the same month in 2020, Hublot celebrated the season with one hot timepiece. It was the Classic Fusion Chronograph Special Edition Capri. The vibrant tone in came in was a striking tribute to the sparkling blue waters of the Mediterranean region. This year, the watchmaker revisits the colorway once more with the Big Bang Unico Summer.

Despite our preference for darker chromatic configurations on our accessories, we also make exceptions every now and then. For the Big Bang Unico Summer, Hublot goes for a turquoise/gray combo, but the former is the most dominant shade here.

This time, you won’t find any ceramic elements on this chronograph. Instead, the 42-mm case and fixed bezel are crafted out of aluminum which is then anodized in turquoise. To add some contrast, Hublot mixes a satin and polished finish for the surfaces.

The color scheme continues on the skeleton dial, minute track, hour markers, hands, and sub-dials. Visible through the open-work dial is the date wheel with the date window on the right sub-dial at 3 o’clock. Even the caseband, pushers, and crown of the Big Bang Unico Summer sport the same tonal coat.

For another peek at the HUB1280 UNICO Manufacture self-winding chronograph flyback caliber, we move on the rear. What greets you is a titanium exhibition caseback the exposes more of the movement and the skeletonized rotor. Hublot says the power reserve should be enough for 72 hours.

Each Big Bang Unico Summer ships with two color-matching straps. The first one is a silicone rubber number followed by a fabric strap with a Velcro closure. Hublot plans to build only 200 examples of this beach-ready wristwatch.

Images courtesy of Hublot