Hublot matches the fiery heat of summer with a crimson-clad luxury timepiece. The Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin is a striking tribute to the legendary NHL player himself. To achieve that distinct almost-camouflage-like detailing, the watchmaker turns to carbon fiber and red composites. This gives it a stunning profile that draws attention to your wrist.

Dealing with the crafting process of such materials means no two watches will have the same pattern. This also implies that each of the 100 examples Hublot plans to build is truly one of a kind. With that out of the way, the Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin ships in a 45-mm case.

The bezel and caseback also feature the flowing mix of reds, blacks, and grays. Meanwhile, the caseband, screws, crown, and pushers of the chronograph are all n black. under the sapphire crystal is a skeleton dial with the minute track on the flange.

It uses a mix of Arabic numeral and stick hour markers outlined in black outlines with red lume. There are two sub-dials at 9 o’clock and 3 o’clock with a date window built into the latter. Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin also replaced the 8 o’clock hour marker with the player’s Great Eight emblem.

The HUB1242 UNICO Manufacture automatic calibre is good for 72 hours. Aside from the view of the movement and rotor, the sapphire window on the caseback also sports the signature of Washington Capitals’ left winger and captain. Finishing the Big Bang Unico Red Carbon Alex Ovechkin is a red fabric strap with micro-blasted black ceramic buckle.

Images courtesy of Hublot