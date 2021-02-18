A couple of weeks back, a lot of us were mesmerized by one of Hublot’s timekeeping masterpieces. The Big Bang Mp-11 Power Reserve 14 Days Magic Gold draws us to its magnificent craftsmanship and unique complications. Little did we know that the Swiss luxury watchmaker had more variants in store for us. After browsing through the lineup, we are singling out the Big Bang MP-11 Power Reserve 14 Days Blue Sapphire.

Among high-end timepieces, manufacturers extensively use sapphire crystal for its awesome remarkable properties. It’s the ideal material the provides high visibility and durability. The artisans over at Hublot are some of the watchmaking world’s best and the Big Bang MP-11 Power Reserve 14 Days Blue Sapphire is a perfect showcase of their talents.

Just when you think nothing could outclass the RM-02 Tourbillon Sapphire from Richard Mille, up comes Hublot’s answer. The name already gives it away but we’re going to tell you anyway.

That 45-mm see-through case and bezel is polished blue sapphire. The theme continues with translucent blue structured lined rubber straps. To give it some contrast, the crown, screws, and clasp are in black. Some might find that tonneau crystal case sports and odd shape.

Don’t worry because this is an intentional design to house the skeleton dial and barrels of its power reserve indicator right below it. The HUB9011 Manufacturer manual calibre is good for 14 days. If you’re like us who loves to see the inner workings in action, then the Big Bang MP-11 Power Reserve 14 Days Blue Sapphire is the watch to get. Only 50 examples are available.

Images courtesy of Hublot