A little over a month ago, Hublot flexed its watchmaking prowess. That was with the release of the Big Bang MP-11 Power Reserve 14 Days Blue Sapphire. It was a sophisticated timepiece that was also a showcase of how far it can push the envelope when it comes to design. It seems that was not enough as we now have the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Full Sapphire to gawk at.

There are times when luxury watchmakers go overboard and end up with what its discerning clientele consider a disaster. The Hublot Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Full Sapphire seems to stand right smack in the middle.

On one hand, its fully transparent silhouette is a sight to behold. Likewise, others can also mistake it for those cheap clear plastic fashion watches. That’s just our take, but its premium nature is immediately noticeable up close.

Well, if you can afford the Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Full Sapphire in the first place, the opinion of others might be the last thing on your mind anyway. Only a few can pull off this level of craftsmanship to engineer a timepiece with almost everything in sparkling sapphire.

From what Hublot reveals, lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant titanium is the material of choice here. You can find it in the screws, the crown, hands, hour markers, bracelet pins, and the deployant buckle clasp.

Meanwhile, the HUB6035 Manufacture Automatic Tourbillon Movement likely uses a mix of metal with jewel bearings. This means the rest – which includes the 43 mm case, bezel, lens, dial, caseback, and bracelet are all made out of the synthetic crystal.

The Big Bang Integral Tourbillon Full Sapphire may be transparent, but it won’t have any problems drawing gazes from those around you.

Images courtesy of Hublot