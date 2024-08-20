When the wealthy invest in real estate, they either have a luxury home designed and built from the ground up or purchase whatever turnkey property catches their eye. The latter is the most convenient option since they can move in almost immediately after completing all the paperwork. This listing offers a magnificent penthouse at Park Modern.

Potential clients should know that this posh dwelling is located in the United Kingdom. It’s potentially ideal for owners who frequently travel across the pond for business or leisure. The Park Modern is a $680 million project with PLP Architecture’s Lee Polisano at the helm. This nine-story residential tower is close to the legendary Hyde Park.

With 55 apartments and three penthouses, those who can afford to live there will enjoy premium amenities such as an 82-foot swimming pool, a private movie theater, a wellness center, and all-day concierge services, among others. However, the ultimate opulence is reserved for whoever is ready to splurge a cool $77 million.

Park Modern believes space will never become an issue here. The penthouse spans 6,800 square feet and features eight bedrooms — each with ensuite bathrooms. There’s also the wraparound terrace overlooking the lush greenery of Hyde Park. At 2,400 square feet, it supposedly ranks high among the largest private terraces in Central London.

The interiors feel expansive courtesy of the full-height windows that adorn the rooms and living spaces. Upon entry, guests are welcomed into the great room highlighted by a U-shaped fireplace, bar, living area, and access to the terrace. The penthouse at Park Modern also provides views of Royal Albert Hall and Kensington Palace.

Images courtesy of Park Modern