Do you like sports? As much as we want to play all year round, some are seasonal. Skiing is an excellent example as it only comes along during winter. Likewise, the activity requires elevated areas with adequate snowfall. If any of our readers are in the market for a lavish residence close to a popular ski resort, 3566 W Crestwood Court is currently without an owner.

This hillside mansion is in Deer Valley, Utah, and its sale is handled by Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers Park City. Priced at approximately $65 million, this piece of real estate redefines what mountain living is for those with deep pockets. Its design was overseen by architect Michael Upwall, while McNulty Construction is behind the build.

According to the 3566 W Crestwood Court listing, “within the gated high-security ski community of Deer Crest, enjoy total privacy, breathtaking views of the Jordanelle Reservoir, Bald Mountain, and the Uinta mountain range, combined with unmatched ski access for every skill level provided by a private James-Bond ski gondola.”

The total property size spans 2.6 acres, while the stunning structure offers 21,378 square feet of floor space. There are seven bedrooms and a staggering 16 bathrooms in total. Owners can also enjoy plenty of awesome amenities. These include a two-lane bowling alley, gaming room, world-class climbing wall, and more.

An industrial-size elevator is also available to service you and your guests. Of course, the defining feature of 3566 W Crestwood Court is the ski prep lounge where you can gear up for the slopes. Your two-way transport can take you to Deer Valley Resort and back.

