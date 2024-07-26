ELECOM wants to change the way people do outdoor adventures with the release of its NESTOUT Outdoor Series. We’ve written about their versatile power bank that looks like a flask. Another great item from the collection harnesses the power of the sun in a foldable and packable design, simply called the NESTOUT Solar Panel.

These panels use high-quality and award-winning SunPower MAXEON cells for up to a 24% increase in efficiency compared to conventional solar cells. The cells can also withstand even the harshest weather conditions.

ELECOM’s NESTOUT Solar Panel features a four-panel solar that outputs 28W PD. It can charge two devices simultaneously with its built-in USB-A ports. It is compatible with Apple or Android devices, and more. There’s also a built-in current checker display so you can monitor the solar power generated into the ports.

Meanwhile, a durable and water-resistant ripstop nylon bag protects the panels from the natural elements to withstand daily use. When it comes to harnessing the power of the sun fully, this portable charger comes with two adjustable stands. These stands help you find the best angle that faces the sun.

But if you don’t want to risk getting the bag dirty when placed on the surface, then the exterior hooks help keep the panels suspended. ELECOM’s NESTOUT Solar Panel comes with three loops on the exterior of the bag. Rhi so you can hang it from trees, tents, cables, and more.

Moreover, the bag features a built-in storage pocket to store other EDC or camping essentials and durable waterproof zippers that keep the rain or moisture out. ELECOM’s NESTOUT Solar Panel folds down for compact storage inside your backpack and easily unfolds for use.

Images courtesy of ELECOM