A while back we had the opportunity to feature one of the most luxurious smartwatches to ever grace our pages. It was the Connected Full Diamond Modular which was coated with precious gemstones on almost every surface. While it was admittedly a little overboard, the fact that it exists is astounding. Now Tag Heuer is back once more to present its third-generation wearable. The 2020 Connected flaunts a more back-to-basics approach and the results are nothing short of remarkable.

These days, it’s actually rare to see new smartwatches that run on Google’s Wear OS. While the successor to Android Wear does carry some improvements to battery life, it cannot match the competition that runs on proprietary software. Nevertheless, what buyers can look forward to is the outstanding craftsmanship that goes into each unit.

Each 2020 Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch features a 45 mm case. This comes in a fine-brushed/polished finish for added elegance. Meanwhile, the non-rotary bezel is made of ceramic, which adds to its premium construction. The 1.39-inch 454 x 454-pixel OLED display sits under sapphire glass. Users can choose between touch controls or use the push buttons and crown to navigate the menu.

Tag Heuer uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 chipset with Wear OS for superior performance and flexibility. Powering the 2020 Connected smartwatch is a 430 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery good for at least 20 hours. Buyers can choose from four variants, but we personally love the all-black version that uses grade-2 titanium for the case. Overall, those who love the Carrera lineup will feel right at home with these wearables.

