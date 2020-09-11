Apple is gearing up for a big announcement next week according to their recent press release. Despite talks of the iPhone 12 taking center stage, multiple sources are saying otherwise. It seems the Cupertino-based tech titan is ready to finally debut the Apple Watch Series 6. It’s probably why Samsung is aggressively promoting the Galaxy Watch 3. Meanwhile, despite its trade restriction woes in the United States, Huawei is ready to take on the new wearable with its Watch GT 2 Pro.

This is the latest follow-up to its popular Watch GT 2 and Watch GT 2e. Unlike the other models before it, there are a host of new elements that you should consider. First off is the premium build quality and design. The Watch GT 2 Pro drops the stainless-steel case in favor of titanium. The lightweight-yet-durable metal is paired with a sapphire glass lens.

The Watch GT 2 Pro sports a round 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 454 x 454 HD resolution. It uses a HiSilcon Kirin A1 + STL4R9 chipset with a 32 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. The device runs on Huawei’s proprietary LiteOS platform which allows it last longer than other smartwatches. Equipped with a 455 mAh battery, normal usage should let it last up to 14 days on a single charge.

Huawei is offering two color options: Night Black and Nebula Gray. Owners can also choose between a black flouroelastomer or a gray/brown leather strap. Another interesting improvement over its regular versions is the support for wireless charging. Finally, the Watch GT 2 Pro is only available in one size — 46 mm.

Images courtesy of Huawei