One way to boost productivity at home or at the office is to organize your workspace. Minimal clutter means fewer distractions. Thankfully, modern desktop computers and laptops are becoming slimmer. Meanwhile, cable management is another concern we should also keep tabs on. Since almost everything these days uses USB Type-C, the Chargebox is your intuitive solution.

Over the years, power supply systems and charging bricks have significantly scaled down in size. Nevertheless, another breakthrough soon followed as gallium nitride (GaN) replaced traditional semiconductors that use silicon. Hence, the Chargebox crowdfunding campaign by MUITAVY offers a 200W 4-in-1 charger.

Already amassing $83,537 in pledges from 705 backers as of this writing, this Kickstarter project is shaping up to be a success. With 23 days left, you have more than enough time to get in on the action. As the marketing materials put it: “Say goodbye to clutter and hello to a smarter, faster, and more convenient charging experience.”

The sleek enclosure measures 145 mm x 73 mm x 73 mm and weighs approximately 7.1 ounces. Your Chargebox supports dual-voltage input, which makes it ideal for people who regularly travel. Furthermore, the included detachable power cables use a standard connector for easy replacement.

There are four in total for compatibility in major countries (UK, US, AU, EU). No need to haul multiple cables as it already comes with three retractable flat cords at 31.5 inches each. A USB Type-C to Lightning adapter is likewise included for older Apple devices that still use the proprietary interface in question. The Chargebox will ship around September 2025.

Images courtesy of MUITAVY