Ongoing development and innovations in artificial intelligence allow tech companies to automate even more tasks. Modern robotics can now leverage advanced machine learning systems to support more functions. Given these enhancements, unique platforms such as the Tenniix can train people and improve their game.

For years, studies have shown that proper coaching greatly benefits any aspiring athlete. Unfortunately, not everyone can afford to hire professionals to mentor them on demand. T-APEX, on the other hand, bills its crowdfunding project as “the world’s first truly human-like rally AI tennis robot with a modular design, UWB (ultra-wideband positioning) & visual dual-track system with voice control.”

At first glance, this product resembles your typical ball launcher. The latter are widely available, with some models touting adjustable serving speeds, spins, positions, and pace. Meanwhile, the Tenniix mimics a human opponent that dynamically adapts to your performance.

Therefore, it conditions the player to react appropriately, just like an actual game against another human. Another awesome aspect of this machine is the modular upgrades. Once the user is accustomed to the versatile capabilities of the base unit, they can dial up the difficulty by increments.

For intuitive hands-free control, T-APEX offers the Voice Armband. If you crave a challenge, add the AI Vision Module. Lastly, for the ultimate test of your capabilities, grab the Tenniix Base Module. The complete package practically puts you up against a virtual professional tennis player.

The Tennix weighs approximately 15.4 lbs. and can hold up to 100 tennis balls. A full charge of its battery lasts up to four hours of grueling training. It can launch tennis balls up to 75 mph in various angles and with a maximum spin of 5,000 rpm.

