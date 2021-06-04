Since the trade ban in 2019, Huawei’s popularity is at an all-time low. Its supply chain for critical components was affected and it also lost access to a crucial software package. The Chinese tech brand is lauded for the outstanding craftsmanship and features of its gadgets. This is clearly intact on the Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro – its latest wearables.

The two are launching in select regions this June 2021. It’s still too early to call if the new operating system ecosystem is the second wind the company needs. Nonetheless, the smartwatches all look premium and tout telephony functionalities.

Both variants have eSIM support, which means you can choose to leave your smartphone at home. Other specifications shared by the two include a 1.43-inch 466 x 466 round AMOLED display, wireless charging, and a comprehensive health monitoring system.

These wearables also borrow some gimmicks from the Apple Watch series with the digital crown and side button. Similar to Samsung’s rotating bezel controls on their flagship smartwatches, you can also turn the digital crown to navigate the menu.

The Huawei Watch 3 comes with a 46-mm stainless steel case in black PVD or silver. Depending on the edition, it ships with a silicone rubber strap, a leather strap, or a stainless-steel bracelet. On the other hand, the Huawei Watch 3 Pro has a 48-mm titanium case with two variants that are paired with either a leather strap or a titanium bracelet

Those of you who are coming from the Huawei GT2 series are in for a rough surprise. It appears the Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro cannot hope to match the 14-day battery life of their predecessors. Perhaps HarmonyOS and its expanded capabilities sap more power than before.

Images courtesy of Huawei