From the makers who brought The Knife Deck comes another elegant creation to display your prized possessions. This time you can properly store and display your fancy watches in a stylish box instead of keeping them in the dark in the dresser. We’re talking about the attractive Holme & Hadfield’s The Watch Deck.

This wooden handcraft makes it easy to not just keep your watches looking organized and clean. But also presentable so you can choose to put it on your bedside table or even in your living area as a centerpiece for guests to gawk at your luxurious timepieces.

Much like The Knife Deck, Holme & Hadfield’s The Watch Deck comes with allotted spaces for your watches. It features four wood cylinders that you wound your watches around. The cylinders are spaced just right so each watch can stand out. A crystal clear acrylic cover keeps the dust off and makes for a presentable display of your collection.

Moreover, a handy drawer underneath offers storage for other small accessories including straps, screws, spring bars, batteries, a pair of eyeglasses, rings, coins, and other EDC. You can even put a multitool inside in case you need to pry open a watch.

Holme & Hadfield’s The Watch Deck is free of metal to avoid the risk of magnetizing or scratching on your timepieces. It comes in Walnut, Black, or Oak variety and is impressively lightweight and compact. You won’t have trouble moving it to different areas in your home. It only weighs 3 kilograms and measures 13.4 x 4.6 x 5.5 inches.

