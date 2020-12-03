The cold season can dampen your mood, especially when slippery and puddled pavements hamper your style. With the Holden Puffy Slipper Shoe though, fashion and comfort go hand in hand in the cold.

This pair of footwear befits its name as it looks puffy indeed but for a very good and helpful reason. Just like soft thermal jackets that keep you warm in cold temperatures, these shoes keep your feet dry and cozy. They are also soft, rounded, and light as what “puffy” entails. Suffice to say, they keep your feet happy.

The Holden Puffy Slipper Shoe is a great choice for quick errands, dog walks, or coffee runs. They tie up easily using drawstrings so you can be on the go in seconds. It also ensures your feet, and not your bottom, stay on the pavement thanks to its slip-resistant indoor/outsole that provides traction on slippery surfaces.

These shoes keep your feet dry with water-repellent exterior coating and interior PrimaLoft Eco-recycled insulation keeps them warm. Best of all, a memory foam footbed feels soothing and comforting on the feet. It gives cushion so every step feels like a light, sprightly dance.

The Holden Puffy Slipper Shoe can be worn indoor or outdoor. It looks fashionable as it is functional. It even comes in different colors to match any and every style. The shoes are available in Black Tie Die, Dark Olive, Navy Camo, Canvas Camo, and the quintessential black color that goes well with any outfit.

Images courtesy of Holden Outerwear