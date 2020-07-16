Grilling up a feast outdoors becomes an easy reality with the Hestan Aspire EBR42. This state-of-the-art grill brings the kitchen to your garden, at the beach, or anywhere else you see fit.

This 42-inch built-in gas grill boasts stunning craftsmanship that lasts for many uses. It comes equipped with Dual-Halogen interior grill lighting for easy and convenient visuals inside the grill’s interior. It also comes with flip-to-clean ceramic briquettes that turn drippings into sizzling flavor for a smokey BBQ.

Moreover, the Hestan Aspire EBR42 is for heavy-duty use. It uses 304 stainless steel for the grill body and for the 1/4-inch diameter stainless steel rod cooking grates that lift up easily for easy cleaning. The grates are also upgradeable to the thicker, heavy-duty DiamondCut grill grates (sold separately).

This luxury also comes with four 23,000 BTU Infrared Sear Burner and a hot surface ignition system that light things up instantly sans a single click. The spring-assisted grill hood makes grilling on queue effortless while the LED controls for the front panel lights require a simple touch-on function.

The Hestan Aspire EBR42 lets you cook up anything you want with its expansive 774-square-inch grate and total grill area of 993 square inches. It even comes in color options and elegant die-cast control knobs. Of course, an outdoor grill system is not complete without the accompanying storage space. You want your ingredients within easy reach. The Hestan Aspire EBR42 includes storage and refrigeration for your ingredients and beverages. It is even customizable to fit your kitchen or grilling preferences.

Images courtesy of Hestan