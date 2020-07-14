With the Fire & Flavour Hero Grill, location is not a problem when it comes to cooking up a feast. Fancy a steak while in the great outdoors? Then this portable grill does the job for you.

This premium portable grill is meant to make charcoal grilling simple and mess-free. It doesn’t require a charcoal bag and lighter fluid. It has its own full-grilling system that includes a disposable charcoal pod equipped with a biodegradable, low VOC charcoal. The charcoal lights up fast in under 10 minutes and provides an hour of grilling power. It also distinguishes easily with water.

The Fire & Flavour Hero Grill is safe to bring to any outdoor adventure. The charcoal tray is vacuum-sealed so it is waterproof. It is also dishwasher safe and the ceramic grilling surface has a non-stick coating that makes it rust-free and results in easy cleaning every time. The grill is also foldable for compact travel and comes with a silicone-wrapped meat thermometer so you know exactly the cooking temperature of your food.

This portable grill is perfect for tailgating, camping, or any fun outdoor adventure. It only weighs 4.24 kg and is compact enough at 13.1″ x 8.97″. It even comes with a rugged and waterproof carrying case for added mobility.

The Fire & Flavour Hero Grill is small for its functions. It only measures 4.5″ x 11″ x 15″ and comes with a bamboo spatula and a food-safe bamboo cutting board for the complete grilling experience in the outdoors. This grill doesn’t look like your typical portable grilled at all especially when stored in its PACKTIGHT carrying case.

Images courtesy of Flavor-Grill-Portable-Charcoal/dp/B07YM4ZBQS