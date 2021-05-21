It’s time to fulfill that long-overdue trip now that travel restrictions are slowly easing in some countries amid this pandemic. When it comes to packing necessities, you don’t want to settle for a mediocre bag. The Herschel Highland Carry-On is not your typical travel gear as it is not only extremely lightweight but packs features found in travel luggage.

If you’re planning on a short trip overseas or a weekend getaway, then this works wonders. On the outside, it doesn’t look much with its front and top zippered pocket where you can stash in your passport, visa, or other quick-access items. There is also a small slot on one side to store smaller items.

Meanwhile, carrying handles appear on the top and on one side of the bag. The exterior has a minimalist appearance but the inside is where you get most of the bag’s features. The Herschel Highland Carry-On opens clamshell-style for easy packing and unpacking. Inside you have more than enough space to store your travel essentials using meshed zippered pockets. There are also garment straps to secure items in place.

This carry-on luggage gives you an amazing 35 liters of storage space at a lightweight design of just 2.81 kilograms. Its size is also convenient since you don’t have to put it in cargo and fits the overhead bin at 21.5″(H) x 13″(W) x 8.25″(D). Best of all, it offers comfort during transport.

You can either settle for the carrying handles or use the retractable three-stage locking trolley handle for convenience. The Herschel Highland Carry-On also comes with four multi-directional muted polyurethane wheels for easy maneuvering and comes with five color options to suit personal taste.

Images courtesy of Herschel