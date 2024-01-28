It’s great to see more people switch to bicycles (traditional and electric) over other sustainable mobility platforms over the years. Cycling surged exponentially at the height of the pandemic and continues to attract even more. Unfortunately, even when kitted out with pannier bags or racks on both ends, cargo space remains limited. Burley, meanwhile, presents the Coho XC as a practical solution.

Not every cyclist faces this dilemma. In fact, some take their cars or public transport when they plan to bring home larger items that won’t normally fit on their two-wheelers. The Coho XC is a heavy-duty bike trailer built for all-terrain use. It’s a great thing to have when your routes take you beyond the streets.

It measures 21.25″ x 17″ x 66.5″ (H x W x D) and tips the scales at 21.5 lbs. Burley tells us it can support a maximum weight of 70 lbs. and provides 70 liters of cargo space. The frame is made out of 6061-T6 aluminum and includes a kickstand to keep it upright even when it’s not attached to your bike.

A coil-spring suspension enhances stability, while the single-wheel configuration minimizes rolling resistance. The Coho XC hooks up via a special axle (sold separately) and its quick-disconnect mechanism features a release handle for single-hand use. Velcro straps make it easy to remove and clean the cargo net.

Don’t forget to install the flag to make the trailer visible to others who share the road or trail with you. When this bad boy is attached, you can add another pair of bike panniers if needed. What’s great about the Coho XC is the wide range of optional accessories available. If the standard setup feels lacking, just kit it out.

