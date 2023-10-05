Ditch the bulky or heavy pumps that give you more aches in your hands and arms than inflate your gear. FLEXTAIL’s Zero Pump inflates air products in just 50 seconds and hands free at that, so you can tackle other tasks while you get your sleeping pads ready.

This tiny yet powerful device weighs just 1.2 ounces (smaller than a Snickers) and measures 1.02″ x 2.95″. It’s pocketsize design easily hooks to a key ring, a carabiner, or slips snugly in your pocket. Its powerful feature credits to a unique internal structure equipped with patented AIRVORTECH technology 2.0 version with exclusive micro-motor. Its one-piece body also allows air to flow axially for faster heat dissipation, thus cooling the device fast and in turn, extending its service life.

FLEXTAIL’s Zero Pump operates quietly with 180L/Min air flow and 2.5kpa air pressure. It can inflate 25 sleeping pads consecutively, such as THERM-A-REST, KLYMIT, NEMO, SEA TO SUMMIT, BIG AGNES, and EXPED. It even comes with six multi-purpose nozzles (K2, K1, N1, B1, F1, and F2) so it not just inflates sleeping pads but other air products. These six soft rubber nozzles can be tightly connected to the inflated product to prevent air leakage.

Aside from inflating, this pump can also easily deflate air products for compressed packaging and help with starting a fire. Using it is a breeze too: connect the nozzle to the sleeping bag, then connect the pump to the nozzle, and double click on the power button to activate the device.

Since it’s for outdoor use, then it’s constructed with durable materials only such as a high-strength aluminum alloy coating and 304 stainless steel decoration on the top. FLEXTAIL’s Zero Pump is also anti-drop and wear resistant and sets itself apart from any of its kind with its use of a replaceable battery.

Images courtesy of FLEXTAIL