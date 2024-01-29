The Orbitkey 2-in-1 Tech Pouch offers versatile storage for your essentials and keeps them tidy, whether on the desk or on the go. It comes in a modular design so you have the option to combine pouches to keep several items together or detach the inner pouch for a lighter carry.

The clever twin pouch organization lets you store essentials with ease. The detachable inner storage serves as a separate desk pouch for your most-used items for quick access. It features an integrated fold-down front panel so you can easily find what you need so you don’t have to dig around inside the pouch. It offers one pen loop, three mesh pockets, and five elastic loop compartments.

Meanwhile, the main pouch of the Orbitkey 2-in-1 Tech Pouch has a collapsible or foldable interior divider to enhance flexibility. This way, you can store larger or bulky items, like headphones or adapters, with ease without having to separate them. Conveniently, it has a quick-access external zip pocket with a cable pass-through so you charge your devices while in storage and while on the go.

This pouch offers expandable storage space inside. It has three accessible pen loops, eight mesh pockets to keep thinks organized, and one front zipper pocket. It also offers ease of access. Aside from the fold-down front panel, it is self-standing so you can grab items without having to lay it down on the table.

The Orbitkey 2-in-1 Tech Pouch also made from recycled materials with a water-resistant fabric and zipper to protect your items from splashes or slight drizzle. It is lightweight at 5.46oz (without desk pouch) and 9.06 (with desk pouch).

Images courtesy of Orbitkey