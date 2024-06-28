Forget having to dig through your bag and then ceremoniously go through your bunch of keys just to get the one you need. The Orbitkey Organizer Pro offers quick and easy one-handed access using the intuitive Quick Flip Tool.

This EDC bares a strong resemblance to its ten-year-old predecessor. But it includes years of research and development to make it what it is today. A refined tool that offers versatile functionality while boasting a sleek, elegant, and durable craftsmanship.

The Orbitkey Organizer Pro allows you to store and access your keys with even more ease than before. Simply place your most-used keys in the above-mentioned Quick Flip Tool and with a quick flick, you get one-handed access to your keys. This upgrade also makes adding or removing keys from your stack effortless.

It uses a tool-free, micro-adjustable hardware that offers precise, micro-tension adjustments to prevent over tightening. The hardware post and its integrated spring is fixed to the band, so it does away with loose parts for easy assembly. It also has a fixed D-ring to keep larger keys, car key, and fobs in place at the bottom of the band so they’re within easy reach.

All these features make the Orbitkey Organizer Pro easily versatile in terms of the stack. You can put three to nine keys, including larger ones, and Orbitkey accessories such a multi-tool, Bluetooth tracker, USB-C port, and more. Its innovative spring mechanism gives a satisfying click to signal a perfect fit. Plus, it’s crafted from sustainably sourced, premium LWG-certified Nappa leather designed with a hemmed edging and padded stiffness so it retains its shape for longer.

