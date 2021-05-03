Rolls-Royce is already a notably exclusive label, but it will never stop those who want to take that distinction one or several notches higher. A Japanese entrepreneur and art collector, Yusaku Maezawa, is thinking along those lines when he expressed his desire to own a one-off automotive showpiece. The Luxury automaker gladly obliges the billionaire with the help of Hermès to craft the Phantom Oribe.

Roll-Royce Bespoke lead designer Michael Bryden shares his opinion regarding this extravagant project. He said: “Phantom Oribe is a fusion of East and West, ancient and modern, serenity and exhilaration. It is always a pleasure when a client brings us a bold, clear, and imaginative vision. There is a great thrill in seeing it realised so perfectly.”

For those who might be wondering about its namesake, Rolls-Royce is drawing upon a traditional Japanese style of pottery. It does so by way of the two-tone coat that mimics the visual profile one can see on the ceramics we indicated earlier. This adds a timeless aesthetic the owner will love since he also collects Oribe pieces.

They’re calling it MZ Oribe Green and cream which surprisingly looks stunning on the upscale sedan. Teams from Hermès and Rolls-Royce are sharing their talents to handcraft the sophisticated interior. Images of the cabin show a beautiful combination of Enea Green leather with the French fashion house’s “Toile H” canvas accents.

You will also see open-pore royal walnut wood panels with intricate cutouts for the speakers. Passengers can also admire the hand-painted gallery installation of Hermès’ iconic horse motif. According to Rolls-Royce, the theme of the Phantom Oribe matches Maezawa’s private aircraft. This reminds us that money can really make a man happy.

Images courtesy of Rolls-Royce