Just when you think the aftermarket car customization scene cannot get any crazier, here comes an insane build from China. Back in the day, almost every tweaked vehicle flaunted underside LED lighting, vibrant livery, and other attention-grabbing modifications. This Volkswagen ID.3, on the other hand, seems like a modern tribute to the good old days.

Reports tell us this see-through ride was shared by someone who goes by the name Dog Bro Fast Dog. Sources say he is a Chinese automotive influencer who clearly has exquisite tastes. Given the immense popularity of electric vehicles in his home country, the project uses an eco-friendly hatchback by a German marque.

The inspiration behind this striking ID.3 is purportedly the transparent consumer electronics — particularly those from Nothing International. Unfortunately, likely due to certain manufacturing limitations, the almost invisible body panels of the EV are glass.

By vacuum-forming clear plastic, we’re looking at pieces accurately fitting the frame of the ID.3 from every angle. We’re getting strong Tron vibes from the copious amount of LED lighting throughout the vehicle. So far, it’s unclear if there is a way to toggle the illumination aside from blue.

Nonetheless, the hue generates an attractive ethereal glow, especially at night. From what we can gather, the crucial structural components of the VW ID.3 are intact — for safety purposes. Removing these protective elements is never an option unless you have a death wish of some kind.

Pushing things even beyond the norm is the rear passenger area. The original seat is no longer part of the layout as the layout drastically switches things up. This custom VW ID.3 touts a dual monitor setup, a Sony PlayStation 5, a gaming chair, and a collection of peripherals.

Images courtesy of Dog Bro Fast Dog