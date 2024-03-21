GiantMouse has unveiled the “big brother” to its classic Biblio design with the release of the Biblio XL. This pocket knife is a “true powerhouse” and crafted to tackle any task with durability and precision.

It comes in a larger size and features thoughtful design upgrades not found from its predecessor. These include the use of brass backspacers instead of standoffs. It is also available in two variations: in green canvas Micarta handle with Elmax steel blade and textured titanium handle with Vanadis steel.

The Elmax blade steel on the GiantMouse Biblio XL comes in a stonewashed finish and in a fat, curvy drop point blade style. This shape makes it great for a variety of tasks be it for cutting, slicing, shaving, preparing kindling, and anything else in between. With Elmax steel, you’re guaranteed a durable and strong knife.

A powder metallurgy stainless steel created by Bohler-Uddenholm, it is known for being incredibly resistant to corrosion and abrasion. It’s been called the “best all-around knife steel” because of its versatility and premium and tough quality. It stays razor sharp and maintains a good edge even after several uses.

The GiantMouse Biblio XL employs a liner lock mechanism to keep the blade in place during use, has a reversible wire pocket clip, and is compact enough for everyday carry. It measures an overall length of 7.56″ with the handle clocking in at 4.4″ and the 0.13″ thick blade at 3.2″. It is also light in the hands and in the pocket at merely 3.9 oz. Conveniently, a thumbhole integrated in the blade offers a secondary option to deploy the blade and serves as a good place to strike a ferro rod through to get a fire going.

