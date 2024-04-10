The James Brand wants you to have your most-used screwdriver bits close at hand at all times. After all, you never know when you might need to tighten or loosen a screw or do a bit of minor fixing on the go. This is where The Warrick comes in.

This is a screwdriver multi-tool offering four most common WIHA screwdriver bits. But you can customize the bits as you see fit or choose those that work for you. The bits are securely and discreetly stored inside its anodized aluminum casing. It takes just a simple slide out to access the one you need and place it on the tip for use.

The James Brand designed The Warrick with a “Torque Drawer” design so you get a substantial amount of leverage during use. This way, making the task at hand comfortable and efficient.

As with other of TJB’s multi-tools, this one is not just user-friendly but also pocket friendly. It rides easily in the pocket of your jeans, even in the coin pocket. That’s because it packs small at just 3.6” long and 0.88″ wide, and weighing only 1.9 oz. It also comes with a nylon and rubber lanyard so you can hang it to a keychain or clip to your belt via a carabiner.

The James Brand’s The Warrick is not only functional but also beautiful. It boasts a sleek and minimalist aesthetic with a smooth hand feel. It makes the perfect companion be it on your day-to-day urban commutes or on your outdoor adventures, ready for action whenever you need it.

