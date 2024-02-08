Industrial designer Roc. H Biel presents the Dystopian Ottomans collection, a pair of stools that stands as an art form while fulfilling utility. Crafted from mirror-polished stainless steel, they evoke awe as they reflect and blend with their environment.

These stools, with their monolithic design, appear like architectural structures in a dystopian future. Biel used single sheets of stainless steel at varying thickness from 1.5 to 3mm, then fabricated them according to packaging designs and Japanese carpentry methods that does not utilize hardware. Instead, parts are meticulously and precisely measured, cut, carved, and bent so the internal parts connects and secures the structure.

In this case, the stainless steel sheets are folded and intersected without the use of welding or fasteners of any kind, like nails. The outcome is a smooth and seamless construction without sharp parts or edges, as Biel ensured the edges do not get stressed to the point of becoming pointed. Biel’s Dystopian Ottomans collection may look heavy but each stool weighs just around 8kg despite it being made from stainless steel.

There are two designs: one with an arch facade made from folding the metal sheet in two different axis and the other with sharp diagonals. Biel says both challenge perceptions and evoke architectural marvels from a dystopian future. They are “sculptural stools that blur the real and unreal.”

Biel’s Dystopian Ottomans collection take the norm out of normal to redefine perception of everyday objects, especially the humble stool. They look sleek and elegant in their minimalist beauty. They create mesmerizing reflections when hit by light and blends with their surroundings.

