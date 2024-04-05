Your home’s entryway sees a great deal of traffic, and this space is a buffer between your home’s main living space and the outdoors. Whether or not you have a room dedicated to this purpose, these spaces can still help your home stay more organized. Deciding what you want to get out of this area can help you design and make the most of your storage.

Consider Installing a Home Lift

The entryway is a great place to install a home lift, especially if there is already an existing staircase nearby. Home lifts can make your home more usable, no matter your ability level. Installing one in your entryway can make it easier to use when you are carrying groceries or other heavy items. No matter the size of your entryway, it is easy to find a home lifts gadget that will meet your needs.

Include Practical Features

Even if there is not much room in your entryway, you can still use vertical space. Add hanging shelves, hooks for coats and keys, and additional lighting. Floorspace can also be used to maximum advantage. Tables can have cubbies added underneath for shoes. It’s also a good idea to include a sturdy rug. This can add some color to the space and make it feel more personalized. It can also catch dirt or mud instead of letting it be tracked all over the floors. Ensure it is washable and will hold up well in the machine, so you do not end up making more work for yourself. The rest of the floor should be tile or laminate so you can easily mop it when needed.

Designate Space and Storage

Having a place for each person’s belongings will keep your entryway more organized. If you have the space, you could give each member of the family a shelf or cubby for their shoes and coats, or you could add a row of hooks for all the coats and have another space for all the shoes. The key is for each person to know exactly where their items belong, so they do not end up on the floor or the living space. Having good storage is important in any entryway. Things like purses, wallets, umbrellas, backpacks, and lunchboxes may not seem to have a clear place where they belong. Having hidden storage can keep the entryway looking tidy. You could add a bench with a seat that lifts up to reveal storage space.

Incorporate Lighting

Many times, the space you come into your house can be boring and drab. These areas are typically windowless, and there is often not enough overhead lighting. Consider adding extra lighting, like a hanging light or a lamp. You can also place mirrors near light sources, so the light bounces off them and makes the area seem bigger and brighter. Having more light also means it will be much easier to keep track of your belongings when you are in a hurry in the morning.