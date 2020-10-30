Hennessey Performance appears to be on the move to bolster its lineup of mean machines before the year ends. While other shops focus mainly on supercars, it opts to cater to more than that. As such, we regularly see the Texas-based tuner work on muscle cars, pickup trucks, and even SUVs. One of its latest exploits deals with a 2021 Dodge Durango, which it boosts way beyond what the American marque can muster from its assembly lines.

If you’re familiar with what Hennessey Performance can do, you’ll find that this SUV is now officially a monster. In fact, it can take on most supercars with ease as its power plant now pushes 1,012 horsepower with 969 lb-ft of torque. This is way over what the stock powertrain can handle which is why tweaks are in order. Once complete, this SRT Hellcat Durango can easily go from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds.

This should turn heads on the tracks or on the street. It all begins with the 6.2-liter V8 Hemi engine. Hennessey Performance gives the 2.65L supercharge system a thorough upgrade along with the pulleys. Additionally, they’re adding stainless-steel tube headers to squeeze out even more horsepower from the 2021 Dodge Durango.

In order to maximize its capabilities, it likewise welcomes changes such as high-flow fuel injectors, catalytic converters, air induction, crankcase ventilation, and more. Handling everything are highly trained staff, which also facilitates dyno testing and road testing (up to 200 miles). Hennessey Performance is only producing 50 of these 2021 Dodge Durango. Finally, those who love their rides in black are in for a treat as well.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance