Suzuki is a marque people usually associate with motorcycles. Although the company also manufactures vehicles, they’re not as recognizable as other Japanese players in the automotive scene. Perhaps the e VITARA could revitalize consumer interest. After a short stint with hybrid systems, it’s ready to go all-electric.

The compact battery-electric SUV was unveiled in Milan, Italy earlier this month. If the upcoming model seems a bit familiar, that’s because Suzuki draws inspiration from the eVX concept. The latter made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in India.

Speaking of the country, mass production will also be at the carmaker’s facilities in Gujarat. Among the initial markets where the e VITARA will ship to are Europe, India, and Japan. Currently, there is no word if other territories are also part of the 2025 deliveries.

Suzuki is promoting the motto “High-Tech & Adventure” by incorporating the rugged characteristics of an SUV with the smooth driving experience of a fully electric powertrain. At the core of every zero-emission model moving forward is the in-house HEARTECT-e architecture.

Among its features are spacious interiors, a lightweight frame, high-voltage protection, and superior battery capacity. The e VITARA also benefits from the ALLGRIP-e four-wheel-drive system courtesy of the two independent eAxles.

“With the concept of ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser,’ the e VITARA features a design that combines a sense of advanced technology and strength,” writes Suzuki. Buyers can choose between a 49 kWh or 61 kWh battery pack.

The larger of the two should be enough for up to 250 miles on a single charge. The entry-level trim outputs 144 horsepower and 140 lb-ft of torque, while the AWD variant of the e VITARA cranks out 184 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque.

Images courtesy of Suzuki