People who are into automobiles are also likely fans of motorsports. Not everyone can afford a high-performance vehicle to drive around in at the tracks. Nonetheless, video games can at least mimic the experience. With this in mind, Hyundai shares a fresh concept it calls the INSTEROID. At a glance, it seems to embody exhilaration, competition, and a dash of gaming.

From what we can tell based on the carmaker’s catalog, this race-ready machine is a souped-up version of the Inster. For those wondering, the donor vehicle is a compact urban EV for your daily commute with a crossover SUV-inspired exterior. However, the South Korean marque reimagines it as a zero-emission rally car.

After kitting it out with an aggressive aero kit, this bad boy is hungering for a challenge. After officially debuting at the “Night Garage Party” event at Peaches D8NE, the INSTEROID is heading to the Seoul Mobility Show. “The sporty show car aims to spark further interest in the INSTER production model already on sale in key markets,” reads the press release.

As far as we know, technical details are yet to be announced. Given that the manufacturer is basing it on a production model, we’re assuming the upgrades are kicking everything up a notch. Akin to most rally cars, this hot hatch should feel right at home both on and off the road. To minimize weight, the cockpit is as bare-bones as it can get.

Apart from bucket seats and a robust roll cage, everything else is as utilitarian as possible. Even the instrument cluster looks like a modular assembly of gauges and controls. Surprisingly, Hyundai highlights the sheer level of adjustability and customizations. Bold chromatic accents in orange and other futuristic elements endow the INSTEROID with a playful spirit.

Images courtesy of Hyundai