When you are craving for a vehicle with intimidating capabilities and not in the form of a high-performance supercar, we have one for you. If what calls out to you are reliable workhorses that can both deliver versatile usability and overwhelming performance. The object you desire is exactly what Hennessey Performance loves to offer. The Venom 775 is a comprehensive upgrade package available for the 2020 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Those who want should know that this will be an exclusive offer limited to 100 units only.

According to the folks of this outstanding tuning shop which calls Houston, Texas home, interested parties can grab it only from Brown Lee Ford. Now, let’s dive in to see what the shop has in store for us. By default, 2020 F-150 already brings a hefty 395 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. However, why stop there when there is still room for upgrades, right?

Hennessey Performance is taking the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 power plant and sprinkling some black magic into the mix. With the help of a 2.9-liter supercharger system enhancement, the output climbs up to 775 horsepower. Thus, Venom 775 is a fitting name after this remarkable tweak. To harness the monster inside, the 2020 Ford F-150 gets Ram Air Hood for good measure.

Moreover, we’re looking at Brembo 15.1-inch rotors with a 6-piston caliper brake system to keep the power in check. The pickup likewise receives a 6-inch lift to accommodate the new set of shoes. Each one of the 20-inch wheels is fitted with 35-inch Toyo Off-Road tires. Since you are sitting higher than before, Hennessey Performance adds automatic drop-down steps for convenience. The Venom 775 even promises 0-60 mph in just four seconds

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance