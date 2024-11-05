Over the weekend, a real estate listing showcased an opulent $65 million hillside mansion in Deer Valley, Utah. Given its proximity to a prominent ski resort in the area, the home features a private gondola. It facilitates trips between the two for convenience. Elsewhere across the pond, The Whiteley London — an upscale residential building — unveils the latest addition to a series of exclusive apartments called The Designer Collection.

This is another stellar follow-up to a $16 million unit curated by interior design firm Kelly Behun Studio. The New York-based group is behind the first project under The Designer Collection. For the second luxury dwelling, the establishment tapped Linda Boronkay Design Studio. It is headed by its namesake — a former Design Director of Soho House.

The third and latest is Apartment 312 Central with Joyce Wang Studio as the overseer. With offices in Hong Kong and London, the team specializes in high-end indoor aesthetics and more. Out of the 139 bespoke flats, The Whiteley London assigns a “dual-aspect, duplex residence” on the northern side. One of its highlights is the double-height ceiling of the main living area.

Other defining features include natural materials such as marble, leather, and wood. To endow the spaces with personality, “bold furniture pieces” contrast against various artworks on display. In addition to natural lighting from the full-height windows, chandeliers, and wall sconces from Porta Roma illuminate Wang’s creative work in The Designer Collection.

“When designing such a residence, Joyce and her team see each project as a journey through the space – an experience that creates both cinematic spectacles and quieter moments of surprise,” reads The Whiteley London’s statement about this particular entry under its The Designer Collection.

Images courtesy of The Whiteley London