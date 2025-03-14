We know a lot of you are gearing up for spring shenanigans. Winter is almost over and people are already planning various escapades in the coming months. If one of the activities on the list includes off-road fun with your buddies, Movcan has something awesome to offer. This is the V30 MAX — a rugged electric bike for adventure seekers.

Hauling around an ATV or UTV when overlanding is not exactly a cakewalk. We understand the experience is incomparable once everything goes according to plan. Meanwhile, e-bikes like the V30 MAX are way easier to transport and can typically access trails and paths that larger mobility platforms cannot.

A robust construction, powerful performance, and responsive handling are hallmarks of a reliable ride. As the spec sheet tells us, this two-wheeler boasts a carbon steel frame with a heavy-duty suspension system on both ends. Next are the 20″ six double-spoke wheels wrapped in 20″ x 4 all-terrain fat tires for superior traction.

Its rims are also outfitted with vented discs and hydraulic brakes. Movcan then adds a 1500W brushless motor and a detachable 31.2 Ah dual battery. The setup allows this tough e-bike to reach speeds of up to 28 mph. In full electric mode, the range is between 70 to 75 miles on a full charge.

Riders can toggle between 5 pedal assist levels and seven gears to conserve energy. This dramatically extends the estimated distance around 115 to 120 miles. The V30 Max tips the scales at 98 lbs. and can handle a maximum weight of 350 lbs. Remember, it’s not exclusively for off-road use as you can also turn it into an eco-friendly city commuter.

Images courtesy of Movcan