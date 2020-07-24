Heimplanet introduces a new color scheme to their popular Cave Tent: the Black Cairo. This version still boasts outstanding quality as its predecessor but the color is a bonus.

The camo pattern gives the tent a sleek and tactical look, easily making it ideal for when you want to blend in naturally. The pattern also lets you camp in style. The camo pattern takes inspiration from the unique tiles used to pave the streets of the Egyptian capital during the mid 20th century.

Outside of the color scheme and pattern, the Heimplanet Cave Tent retains its predecessor’s robust built and functionality. It is easy to assemble and pack down for portability. It takes a pump and less than a minute to pitch this tent. It retains good stability thanks to its geodesic dome structure that comes with ten crossing points called the Diamond Grid. The grid ensures extreme stability and easy setup.

Moreover, this inflatable tent ensures weather-resistance for a safe and comfortable stay. It has a waterproof ripstop polyester flysheet and breathable ripstop nylon inner. It also has enough storage compartments inside for your items. Multiple sewn-in bags can hold small and big items. Meanwhile, a vestibule at the entrance can store cooking items or your shoes. There is also an additional gear loft under the inner tent. A lamp can fit inside to give the tent a diffused atmospheric room light.

The Heimplanet Cave Tent weighs 4.8 kgs. and packs down to a size of 16 x 13 x 9 inches. It comes with pegs, guy lines, repair kit, pump adapter, gear loft, and a pack sack.

Images courtesy of Heimplanet