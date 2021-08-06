If it weren’t for technology, we would still be cleaning stuff the traditional way. Vacuum cleaners, washing machines, and dishwashers are taking the effort out of the equation. These days we’re seeing compact versions of the latter two becoming available. To automate your cleanup after a meal, Heatworks presents the Tetra countertop dishwasher.

Most homes normally have their dishwashers installed beside the kitchen sink. These bulky machines normally need access to your plumbing. Although you can hook these up with the help of the user guide, others choose to have professionals handle the job instead.

The Tetra is offering a convenient solution without all the hassle. What makes it appealing is the compact physical footprint and self-contained configuration. As Heatworks points out, it does not need a direct connection to your pipes.

Basically, it boasts a plug-and-use convenience perfect for small families, dorm rooms, renters, and RVs. Not only that, the dishwasher sports an eye-catching profile with the unique shape of its lid and sleek main body. The Tetra measures 17.3 x 17 x 15.75 inches and weighs 25 lbs.

Heatworks ships it with a standard dish rack, a silverware basket, a spatula to help remove food, and a detergent cartridge. To use, just lift the lid, pour three liters of water, load it, and choose a cleaning cycle. Once complete, all that’s left to do is empty the graywater tank and that’s it.

According to the manufacturer, it uses 40% less water than your average dishwasher. The proprietary cleaning system is good for more than 20 wash cycles. Heatworks says the cartridges are recyclable and cost about the same as any premium dishwashing detergent. Moreover, the Tetra will notify you when there are approximately five washes left.

Images courtesy of Heatworks