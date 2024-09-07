Using chopsticks for both eating and cooking isn’t uncommon. You can see this happening in many restaurants or food stalls in East Asian countries including China, Korea, and Japan. But using tongs in both scenarios is not only uncommon but also strenuous on the hands. Not this Japanese product from Idea Sekikawa aptly named Chopsticks Tongs. It makes cooking, serving, and eating with it a breeze.

There comes a time during cooking that you’d have to turn over delicate pieces of food, like thin strips of meat or vegetables, and the large and wide tips of tongs just wouldn’t suffice. They’d only end up breaking the food or being a chore to use especially for those struggling with dexterity. Using a fork or chopstick is a far better option in this instance.

The Chopsticks Tongs is ideal for this task because of its design. Unlike typical tongs, it doesn’t have wide or large tips so it can easily pick up small pieces. Likewise, unlike traditional chopsticks, it doesn’t have rounded tips but flat and ridged ones, so it can easily grab and hold on to food.

Whereas chopsticks comprise of two sticks of wood or metal, this one is just a single piece of metal bent in the middle. This way, you won’t have to put too much effort in juggling two different sticks. It also feature a minimalist aesthetic and slender silhouette that’s comfortable to hold.

Best of all, the Chopsticks Tongs are made with high-strength SUS821L1 two-phase stainless steel. It corrosion resistant and can handle high heat. It’s also sustainably made from recycled offcuts and scraps, while its black oxidized coating ensures food safety and the color won’t peel or scratch over time.

Images courtesy of Idea Sekikawa