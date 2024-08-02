When it comes to kitchen appliances, you’d want to invest in something durable and packs a lot of punch. Something like the Parmedu Air Fryer Indoor Grill, which boasts 12 amazing functions in a compact yet spacious design built to serve a large family.

This 1800W indoor grill serves as a baking oven, a smokeless grill, air fryer, frying pan, steak machine, dehydrator, toaster, and more. The baking pan has a 6QT capacity and can cook up to six steaks, 24 hot dogs, other main and side dishes simultaneously. Meanwhile, the air fryer grill combo also includes an air fry basket for fries.

The Parmedu Air Fryer Indoor Grill cooks a serving in under ten minutes and easily char-grills frozen foods in under 20 minutes thanks to an innovative turbo 360° 3D heating technology. The system utilizes a top-mounted heating element and fan that circulate hot air evenly inside during cooking. This way, ensuring evenly cooked delicious food that’s crispy on the outside but juicy on the inside.

This cooler also uses a patented grill plate that offers symmetrical heat distribution to ensure uniform heating. The unique texture design of the grill plate also facilitates rapid oil drainage. That’s three times higher degreasing rates than traditional grill plates. Another great feature is the temperature sensing probe that helps control cooking time, temperature, and food doneness.

The temperature sensor probe offers precise temperature control that range from low-temperature fermentation to high-temperature baking up to 480°F. Moreover, the Parmedu Air Fryer Indoor Grill is user-friendly. It has programmable settings, a timer function, and an LED display, while all its accessories are easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

