Don’t limit yourself to your backyard or street scenery while on quarantine or even on vacation. If you need a change of scenery, one that offers a panoramic view of the blue sea and the mountains, then head to the Isle of Skye and book a stay at the Harlosh Black H cabin.

This minimalist yet luxurious dwelling offers an expansive scenery of the mountains and the sea. It boasts the island’s rugged and beautiful visions of the west coast. The house overlooks Loch Bracadale and has views to the Cuillin to the east and Macleod’s Tables to the west. A look outside from the terrace and you may just see the sea otters and neighboring dolphins. You may also see a sheep or two.

The Harlosh Black H cabin is a modern and contemporary getaway designed to withstand forces of nature and embrace the landscape. It is a hideaway for two that offers extreme privacy. Despite its remote location, it offers modern amenities including WiFi, a Bluetooth Audio Pro stereo speaker, satellite TV, mobile coverage, and DAB radio with Bluetooth.

This cabin dwelling hosts one bedroom with a king-sized bed and luxury bedding and a master bathroom with walk-in shower. The kitchen has a dishwasher and fridge and there is also a laundry with washer/dryer for your clothes.

The Harlosh Black H cabin is a “self-catering” island getaway. You can cook meals using the wood-burning stove. It also has an eco-heat pump for underfloor heating. Two terraces let you have the best view of the sunrise and sunset.

Images courtesy of Harlosh