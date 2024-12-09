Most people believe Chinese food is unhealthy. However, like any type of cuisine, moderation is the key. Also, mindfully choosing menu items with less oil, sodium, sugar, and other additives matters. However, if you love it and are in Brooklyn, drop by the recently completed Nin Hao restaurant. Indulge in culinary delights and appreciate the beautiful modern interiors.

If not for the meals served at the classy establishment, it’s almost impossible to tell that this is a Chinese joint. Unlike the usual decor with copious use of red and gold, Nin Hao looks like your average upscale dining space. A façade clad in full-height glazing is an excellent way to pique the interest of anyone who passes by.

New York architecture and design practice Plan Plan notes “the sense of transparency is omnipresent in this space.” A 16-foot-tall ceiling matches the glass curtain walls in height to illuminate the volume naturally by day. In the meantime, translucent Austrian curtains help diffuse sunlight when it gets too bright.

The Fujian restaurant is not completely devoid of traditional visuals. Nin Hao allocates a large wall as a canvas for artists to turn into a mural. Reports say the artwork will regularly change along with the rotation of creators. Even the bathrooms are decorated with mosaic tiles inspired by Chinese paintings

Accent lighting adorns the polycarbonate panels of the street-facing interior walls. Elsewhere, tonal cement tiles stand for Chinese gray bricks and cover the lower perimeters and the bar counter. As night falls, the recessed lights and the soft glow of walls bask the Nin Hao patrons in a cozy atmosphere.

Images courtesy of Sean Davidson/Plan Plan