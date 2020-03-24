The Griffin Pocket Tool XL Titanium offers so much more than it may look. It’s a nifty device that boasts an amazing 15 tools in a compact package that seamlessly fits in your front or back pocket.

This sleek device is not your average-looking multi-tool. What it lacks in sophisticated aesthetics it makes up for its robust quality and practical features. It keeps your keys in place using its integrated key clip which easily attaches to your belt loop or pocket. Its technically designed as a key ring tool but with multi-tools that you can work with during unexpected fixes.

The Griffin Pocket Tool XL Titanium has a bottle and box opener, a flat head screwdriver, and a scoring tool that doubles as a cutting tool if you want. Likewise, it has a nail pry, a prybar, a bit holder, and multiple-sized wrenches including 1/4″, 5/16″, 3/8″, 7/16″, and 1/2″. It also works as a ruler with lasered measurements in inches and in millimeter.

This keychain tool is not only efficient in carrying out multiple tasks it is also comfortable to have around. Its titanium construction makes it lightweight so it doesn’t hurt your back, it feels good in the hands and doesn’t weigh you down. It is merely 33grams in weight and compact enough to fit inside your pocket at just 4.3″ x .90″ x 0.2″.

The Griffin Pocket Tool XL Titanium is strong, durable, non-magnetic, and TSA friendly. It’s quite compact you may forget you have it in your pocket especially without the keys attached to it.

Images courtesy of Griffin Pocket Tool