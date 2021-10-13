There is something innately appealing when watching films based off on Greek mythology. You don’t have to be a historian to learn to appreciate movies about ancient gods and goddesses. At most, the idea that they are real and exist somewhere in this universe is what drives the interest.

Ancient Greek myths, for many centuries, have been great source of movie concepts because of their attractive storylines. They can be about tragic love stories between a mortal and a mythical immortal, the demigods, fantastical wars between good and evil, magical monsters, superhuman strengths, about men and women with unexplainable powers, or stories about the pantheon of deities that live on Mount Olympus.

Greek mythology, in a sense, is a set of stories about the gods, goddesses, heroes, and rituals of Ancient Greeks. It was part of the religion in Ancient Greece which explained the lives and origins of the gods and humanity and where they go after death.

Greek society best retold these stories orally through prose and in magnificent sculptures and buildings, some of which still exist to this day. The Greek mythology figures mostly featured include Zeus, Athena, the Titans like Atlas, Apollo, Hercules, Venus, Poseidon, Hera, and Aphrodite. Through the passage of time, these stories eventually gave a face to these figures and thereafter adapted into movies. There are a lot of these films, timeless and modern, but only some captured global audiences, which you will find below.