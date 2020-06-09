Off-grid dining is no longer a problem and a hassle with the GoSun Fusion. It not only grills but bakes too so you have a vast choice of food when you are outdoors.

This ingenious product harnesses the power of the sun for outdoor cooking, baking, and grilling. You can have piping hot meals in minutes anytime and anywhere, be it under full sun, partly cloudy or heavy clouds, and even at night. It uses an integrated 150 Watt electric heater found below the 3.2L food-grade, stainless steel cook tray to bake, steam, roast, fry, boil, and stew food good for five full meals. The heating element heats up to 450°F (232°C) so you have hot meals in no time. Despite the heat, the surface remains cool to the touch because it uses an insulated vacuum tube.

The GoSun Fusion works even at night and even without the sun. It is compatible with lithium-ion power banks for an hour of cooking. But for the perfect off-grid dining experience, you can use a solar panel that offers 120W at 12V. You can even use any 12V output and these include your car’s cigarette lighter port or an RV or boat battery.

Best of all, the GoSun Fusion at 10 pounds is lightweight compared to regular ovens and heavy-duty grilling machines. It is even packable for a portable carry and consumes only 700Wh per meal against the oven’s 140W per meal. Thus, it is more efficient and less risky since it does not require charcoal, wood, or an actual fire to cook food.

Images courtesy of GoSun