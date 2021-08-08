It’s that time of the year when big-name tech brands are about to refresh their hardware. Apple is gearing up for the next iPhone, while rival Samsung is reportedly unveiling the next Fold handset. Google is not about letting its competitors draw all the publicity. Therefore, it’s announcing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be shipping with their own custom chipset.

The two models are not only shipping with Google’s new silicon but revamped build quality as well. Fans of the internet search group’s handsets will appreciate the changes. Among the duo, the flagship version is the Pixel 6 Pro, which packs a 6.7-inch display with a 120-Hz refresh rate.

Google is likewise holding back on the curved edges of the screen. Other distinct features include polished aluminum frames and a 4X optical-zoom folded telephoto lens. As for the other, it comes with a 6.4-inch 90-Hz touchscreen without the curving edges. It likewise drops the telephoto shooter.

The smartphones show us that the days of flush camera modules are over. As almost every range-topping smartphone now sports powerful imaging capabilities, the sensors require more space. As such, the camera bumps on Google’s upcoming devices are somewhat on the chunky side.

Finally, we have the SoC, which Google refers to as Tensor. The company is holding off from the specifics for now but might share closer to launch. Nevertheless, the new chip should give the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro beefier capabilities. We don’t have to wait long to find out as its launch should be a few in a few months.

