A couple of weeks ago, Xiaomi stunned the smartphone industry when it unveiled some crazy tech. Although it still seems to be in the concept phase, the Air Charge is already hailed as a gamechanger once it becomes commercially available. The Chinese multinational electronics outfit apparently has more surprises under its sleeves as it teases another upcoming device. After hyping up the Mi Mix Alpha 5G and its wraparound display, it’s now teasing another unique design.

Samsung, Motorola, Huawei and other major brands continue to push foldable screens as the next big thing. Unfortunately, it’s clear that the technology still has a long way to go when it comes to durability. Xiaomi, on the other hand, is taking a more practical approach.

Given that flexible display panels are prone to damage from bending over time, what the competition offers right now is somewhat counterintuitive. Xiaomi understands this fragility and prefers a static configuration along with a bold design. For its latest concept, we have a smartphone that features waterfall edges on all four sides.

So far, some flagship models out there, normally use it for the flanks. What Xiaomi is proposing is including the top and bottom sections as well. According to sources, they are already testing a working prototype. Images of the smartphone reveal that there are no bezels, ports, and buttons.

Currently, we don’t know how Xiaomi engineers will circumvent the need for a physical power button. Among the details provided by the official press release include third-generation under-display cameras, wireless charging, eSIM, pressure-sensitive touch sensors, and more.

Images courtesy of Xiaomi