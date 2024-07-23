Nobody probably expected the first Deadpool movie to become a smash hit given it was rated R. The same could be said with the sequel, which eventually led to this year’s highly anticipated installment. Ahead of the Deadpool & Wolverine official premiere this weekend, critics are already showering it with praise. Meanwhile, Microsoft jumps on the hype with two exclusive “Cheeky” Xbox Wireless Controllers.

At first, only the Deadpool version was unveiled, but another based on Wolverine soon followed. What makes these two accessories unique is not only the special colorways and textures. Instead, the designers are going out of their way and poking fun at the stereotypical skin-tight superhero suits.

Furthermore, they’re taking it beyond cosmetics as the Deadpool & Wolverine “Cheeky” Xbox Wireless Controllers are sporting shapely glutes. Geeks like us just love it when global companies like Microsoft understand what the people want. Especially, those who already expect over-the-top hijinks from the two protagonists.

“Okay bub, we heard you! In anticipation of Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ coming to theaters on July 26 and following the release of the Deadpool-designed custom Xbox Wireless Controller, fans around the globe clamored for Logan’s very own Adamantium-tough tush (on a controller, of course),” read the press release.

The Deadpool variant flaunts a red/black motif, while the Wolverine gamepad wears the iconic yellow/blue. There are no changes to the button layout, but the ergonomics are likely to feel odd at first. Nevertheless, we want to see more whimsical products like these hit retailers in the future.

According to reports, the winner also receives a custom Xbox Series X with a stand alongside the “Cheeky” Xbox Wireless Controllers. We hope the twin katanas are included as well. Whoever is behind this Deadpool & Wolverine publicity stunt deserves a raise!

Images courtesy of Microsoft/Xbox