Another product that strives for sustainability is the Goal Zero Torch 500. What sets this flashlight apart from any of its kind is its ability to power up using solar energy.

It has a built-in solar panel so you can harness the power of the sun. This is a great option especially when you can’t find a USB-C input port to recharge from any USB source. The only time you need to recharge the device though is after six months, which is the battery’s shelf life.

Speaking of battery, the Goal Zero Torch 50 runs on a 5200mAh Li-ion NMC that boasts hundreds of cycles. It’s equipped with a management system for charging and low-battery protection. The battery also functions as a portable power bank that can charge your phones, headlamps, or tech items. It recharges in four hours using a USB source and with a larger solar panel like the Nomad 10. Its built-in solar panel takes 23-46 hours for a full charge.

This flashlight is ideal as an outdoor gear because it is IP67 waterproof, which makes it resistant to dust, debris, sand, and underwater submersion up to 1 meter for half an hour. It also has multiple lighting options for different situations. It has a 300 lumens spotlight and 300 lumens floodlight perfect for foggy conditions. There are three light settings: high, medium, and low. It gives three hours of high power, seven hours under medium, and up to 50 hours under low power. As with other handheld torches, the Goal Zero Torch 50 is portable at 12.8 ounces and compact at 8.8 x 2.2 x 1.4 inches.