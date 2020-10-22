As predicted by analysts, Tesla Motors will soon be facing tough competition from its rivals. As traditional carmakers follow the trends much like start-ups, it won’t be long before the market becomes saturated with EVs. While it might not be what Elon Musk’s business wants, it is advantageous for consumers. With that, GMC finally uncovers what it has been teasing for a while now. The Hummer EV Edition 1 is finally here and it appears ready to take on the Cybertruck.

Amid the current crisis, it’s great to see that some companies still push the envelope forward when it comes to innovation. As such, GMC appears to have a powerful contender against the mighty Tesla Motors. The Humvee platform has long been synonymous with raw power and superior off-road performance. Thus, as to avoid disappointing its fans, the Hummer EV Edition 1 is packing all the bells and whistles it should.

We understand that not all EVs are created equal and GMC wants to keep it that way. Crab Mode is an interesting feature which allows the zero-emission pickup truck to move sideways. Yes! We know its hard to believe! However, the Hummer EV Edition 1 manages to pull it as all four of its tires can turn in the same direction. Now, that’s what we call ultimate mobility and maneuverability.

True to its roots as an all-terrain machine, the Extract Mode gives is dynamic adaptability for any situation. When it wants to ford over water or just needs that extra clearance, the air suspension system can provide an up to 6-inch lift. The all-electric powertrain of the Hummer EV Edition 1 produces 1,000 horsepower with 11,500 lb-ft of torque, according to GMC. Finally, it’s capable of a 350-mile trip on a full charge.

Images courtesy of GMC